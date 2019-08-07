Bidford-on-Avon A and Littleton A share Fair Play Plate

TENNIS

THE eighth awarding of the Wildmoor Spa Summer League’s Fair Play Plate has gone to both Littleton A and Bidford-on-Avon A.

The award is voted on by all teams from the six divisions who decide which side in their opinion were the most convivial both on and off the court and for their post-match hospitality.

It is not judged on playing ability, just their friendliness, conduct and entertaining abilities.

For 2019, 42 votes were received from the 47 members of the Wildmoor Spa Summer League.

There were a record 25 teams nominated from all divisions.

Division One sides Claverdon A, Inkberrow A and Warwick A all received two votes each along with Division Four team Bidford-on-Avon B and Division Five outfit Shipston-on-Stour C.

Inkberrow C (Division Three), Aston Cantlow (Division Four) and Claverdon C (Division Five) all received three votes each.

However, it was Premier Division side Littleton A and Division Three champions Bidford-on-Avon A who came out on top with four votes each.

This is the second time Bidford A have been successful, having won the Fair Play Plate back in 2015, but this is the first time Littleton A have won the award.

League secretary Corin Bishop said: “Congratulations must go to both teams who will be presented with the trophy at the league’s 30th year celebration dinner on Tuesday, 17th September.

“Littleton A will hold the trophy from the presentation until the AGM at the end of February next year.

“They will then hand it over to Bidford A who will hold it until the end of the 2020 season.”