Free-to-use water fountains heading to Henley Street

Free-to-use water fountains are on the cards for Henley Street as part of efforts by the district council to crack down on single-use plastic bottles.

During a recent Full Council meeting, Cllr Ian Fradgley (Lib Dem), urged the authority to install water fountains in Stratford, drawing attention to similar facilities in Bristol, Hull and Stroud.

Responding to Cllr Fradgley, council leader Cllr Tony Jefferson said: “We are currently looking to include publicly available, free to use water fountains as part of the Henley Street refurbishment project. This will be our first step towards improving the availability of free drinking water for residents and visitors.”

More than £1.2million is set to be invested in Henley Street after the approval of a bid for funding from the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Project.