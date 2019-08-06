Town edged out by Robins in final pre-season friendly

FOOTBALL

Pre-season Friendly

Stratford Town 2 (Parker 44, Glover 64)

Evesham United 3 (Dodd 16, Page 48, Maslen-Jones 58)

Report by Craig Gibbons

STRATFORD Town concluded their pre-season schedule with a 3-2 defeat at the hands of a useful looking Evesham United outfit at the Arden Garages Stadium on Monday night.

Town boss Tommy Wright stuck to his word about involving some of the academy players for the Robins fixture, with Mike O’Regan, Roman Faulkner and Max Thomas among the substitutes.

However, the starting line-up on show perhaps did not reflect the XI which would be picked for the BetVictor Southern Premier Central opener against Needham Market on Saturday due to a number of players being unavailable through one reason or another.

But the experimental team enjoyed plenty of the early possession, with the first key chance coming in the tenth minute when Mitchell Glover’s delightful in-swinging free-kick could only be diverted wide by Will Davidson at the back post.

Six minutes later, though, the Robins, featuring ex-Town players Brad Maslen-Jones, Jean Kalenda and Mark Magee, broke the deadlock with their first attack when goalkeeper Elliot Taylor was caught in no man’s land from Adam Page’s corner which allowed Matty Dodd to nod in from close range.

That gave the visitors the impetus and they always looked threatening on the attack through the lively and much-travelled Lee Chilton.

And had it not been for the indecisiveness of Jack Cresswell, Evesham’s No.8 could have got a meaningful shot on goal to try and double the visitors’ lead in the 36th minute.

Having started brightly and then fell away, it took Town until the 38th minute to get their first meaningful effort on goal, with Glover’s fierce dipping and swerving effort parried away by Reece Francis.

The ex-Bromsgrove Sporting and Redditch United shot-stopper then reacted quickly to push the ball away from Dylan Parker as the Town striker looked to capitalise on the rebound.

During a good spell of pressure from the hosts, United began to make a few mistakes at the back, but Nabil Shariff could not make the most of the Robins’ hesitancy to clear the ball, shooting straight at Francis from just inside the area.

With one minute to go, this Herald sports editor claimed Chilton was “running the show”, but within a moments breath the former Alvechurch and Sporting Khalsa playmaker was guilty of a poor backpass which was picked off by Parker, who finished with aplomb from a relatively tight angle.

After the break Town boss Wright made two changes to the team which struggled through the opening half, with the impressive Cody Fisher and pacey Kurtis Revan replaced by Joel Gyasi and Lewis Wilson.

But three minutes into the second period the Robins nosed themselves back in front as Dodd showed tremendous skill on the byline to beat Dan Vann before squaring the ball to Adam Page who had the simplest of finishes from 12 yards out, firing home into the bottom left-hand corner.

And on the stroke of the hour mark, the Robins added their third in somewhat fortuitous circumstances as Maslen-Jones intercepted Glover’s pass before his huge clearance from all of 60 yards flew over Taylor and into the back of the net.

Five minutes after making the mistake which led to Evesham’s third goal, Glover made amends by getting Town back in the game with a thunderous 25-yard shot which flew into the back of the net leaving Francis no chance.

With 20 minutes to go Wright brought on all three of his academy players as the focus started to shift towards Saturday’s league opener against Needham Market.

Magee had the chance to kill the game off with ten minutes to go when he broke through on goal, but Lomax stood his ground and saved well with his feet.

Town did have a chance to get back on level terms in the second minute of stoppage time when Shariff’s header found Parker at the back post, but the Town striker was denied by Francis.

TOWN: Elliot Taylor (Sam Lomax 60), Will Davidson, Cody Fisher (Lewis Wilson 46), Dan Vann (Mike O’Regan 71), Yan Ofosu (Kieran Dawes 36), James Hancocks (Roman Faulkner 71), Kurtis Revan (Joel Gyasi 46), Mitchell Glover (Max Thomas 71), Nabil Shariff, Dylan Parker, Tai-Reece Chisholm (Ivor Lawton 60).

ROBINS: Reece Francis, Junior Smikle, Tyler Weir (Danny Bragoli 21), Aaron Roberts, Brad Maslen-Jones, Nick Hancock (Joe Heywood 88), Matty Dodd (Lucas Price 88), Jack Cresswell (Joe O’Neil 67), Dave Reynolds (Jordan Sangha 50), Lee Chilton (Mark Magee 76), Adam Page (Kai Tonge 50).

Unused sub: Jean Kalenda.