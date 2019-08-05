Poppy’s Mayoral honour

MINIBRUM – a new children’s play attraction in Birmingham – now has its own mayor and it’s Poppy Jordan from Stratford who won the title in a competition.

MiniBrum is an interactive mini-city attraction run by Thinktank which opened in May and features famous landmarks from around the city as well as lots of interactive games and scenarios.

Poppy, aged seven, her mum Louise, her dad, Dave and her brother Joe, paid a family visit to the mini city for under eight-year-olds in the heart of Birmingham in May.

It was there that Poppy entered a competition featured in Birmingham What’s On which posed the question: “Why do you think you or a family member would make a good mayor of MiniBrum?” She replied that it would be exciting to be mayor and that she had lots of ideas for the future; one of those would be to raise the age limit so older children could enjoy the attraction too.

Louise said: “When Poppy found out in June that she was the Mayor of MiniBrum she started jumping around the kitchen. To celebrate her new appointment, Thinktank presented Poppy with a goodie bag, free entry to the attraction and a free lunch. Even some members of staff at MiniBrum bow to Poppy when she walks past.”

Louise said the whole experience was “very immersive” and includes famous mini landmarks like the Old Joe Clock Tower at the University of Birmingham and The Bull Ring.

Poppy was officially made Mayor of MiniBrum by the Lord Mayor of Birmingham Councillor Mohammed Azim and Lady Mayoress, Miss Bushra Bi last week.