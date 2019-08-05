Impressive Graceland makes it two wins from two at Stratford

HORSE RACING

GRACELAND made it two wins from two runs at Stratford last Thursday when leading from start to finish with Brian Hughes to land the feature Class Three Watch Racing TV On Sky 426 Mares’ Handicap Hurdle, writes David Hucker.

A good winner when last seen at the course in June, Graceland couldn’t follow up at Southwell next time, but was able to dominate the race from the front and quicken up on the home turn to see off the challenge of Shufoog, whose chance wasn’t helped by the heavy rain that fell on the track at the start of the week.

Disappointment of the race was Dan Skelton’s Simply Loveleh, who had too much speed from the final flight for the well-regarded Vinnies Getaway here last month, but couldn’t find an extra gear when needed this time, finishing a well-beaten fourth.

Yccs Portocervo, who put an inauspicious Warwick debut behind him to score at Fakenham, missed an engagement at Newton Abbot on Monday to run in the opening Natural Flake Novices’ Hurdle over an extended two-and-a-quarter miles.

It proved to be the right decision as he made all the running to see off the challenge of second-favourite Emerald Rocket by two lengths.

Another to miss Newton Abbot was the consistent Grageelagh Girl, who would have faced her Ffos Las conqueror Teaser there, with trainer Fergal O’Brien preferring instead to go for the Watch Racing TV Now Novices’ Handicap Chase over two-and-a-half miles.

She went off joint-favourite with Alexander The Grey, who set a scorching pace on his last run here, being still five lengths to the good at the final fence, only to be caught on the run-in by Game Line, who franked the form when following up over hurdles at Perth the evening before.

Also in the line-up was Topofthecotswolds, yet to win after ten starts, who got no further than the second fence at Uttoxeter last time, running into the back of another horse and unseating Sam Twiston-Davies.

He had been sent off favourite the race before and, despite his lack of success, clearly has some ability.

Alexander The Grey set out to make all the running again and, just as last time, held what looked to be a winning lead at the final fence, but stopped to nothing on the run-in, being caught right on the line by Topofthecotswolds, on whom Twiston-Davies had been hard at work some way out.

Capitoul, supported late on in the betting when fifth behind stable companion Mcgroarty in a Class Two chase at the last meeting, was a red-hot favourite to take the racingtv.com Selling Hurdle, but was easily brushed aside after the last flight by Clearance, a dual winner on the flat at the start of the year, but having just his second run over jumps for trainer Gary Moore.

Brendan Powell has recently been in Ireland, visiting his father, who is assistant trainer to Joseph O’Brien, as well as taking some rides there and, after hitting the crossbar with Shufoog, scored on 6-1 shot Downloadtheapp in the Charles Peters Handicap Chase, leading between the final two fences to comfortably beat Culm Counsellor.

He doubled up on Camaplu, also trained by David Bridgwater, in the Join Racing TV Now Handicap Chase, beating Cropley after challenger Auld Sod came down at the last fence.

The biggest field of the afternoon lined up for the concluding Every Race Live On Racing TV Novices’ Handicap Hurdle and it produced the easiest winner in Ulysses, who scorched home by 15 lengths from Racing Spirit to open his account over hurdles on his first run for Dan Skelton.

Racing returns to the course following the summer jumps season short break on Thursday, 22nd August.