Weekend results

CRICKET

Saturday, 3rd August

Warwickshire League, Premier Division

Stratford 153 all out (6pts) lost to Sutton Coldfield 208 all out (20pts)

Division Four

Hunningham 206 all out (7pts) lost to Stratford 2nds 241-7 (20pts)

Cotswold Hills League, Premier Division

Bretforton 168-8 (7pts) lost to Wellesbourne 171-9 (17pts)

Exhall & Wixford 140-9 (revised target of 138) (17pts) bt Long Itchington 173 all out (7pts)

Kineton 129-6 (revised target of 129) (19pts) bt Lapworth 181 all out (7pts)

Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 226-8 (20pts) bt Alcester & Ragley 127-7 (revised target of 136) (6pts)

Overbury 199 all out (21pts) bt Shipston-on-Stour 128 all out (revised target of 177) (7pts)

Division One

Ashton-under-Hill 105 all out (6pts) lost to FISSC 202 all out (24pts)

Elmley Castle 183-9 (21pts) bt Winchcombe 140 all out (revised target of 154) (6pts)

Leek Wootton 184-7 (20pts) bt Leamington 3rds 140-9 (revised target of 144) (5pts)

Rowington 73-3 (revised target of 72) (20pts) bt Tanworth & Camp Hill 116 all out (2pts)

Warwickshire County Council 78 all out (3pts) lost to Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 2nds 184-6 (23pts)

Division Two

Adlestrop 201 all out (22pts) bt Moreton-in-Marsh 126 all out (7pts)

Badsey 86 all out (2pts) lost to Kenilworth Wardens 89-5 (19pts)

Leamington 4ths 175 all out (revised target of 194) (9pts) lost to Catherine de Barnes 213 all out (22pts)

Temple Grafton 276-8 (22pts) bt Woodbourne 192 all out (8pts)

Wellesbourne 2nds 191 all out (20pts) bt Stoneleigh 185-9 (9pts)

Division Three

Ashorne & Moreton Morrell 75-5 (19pts) bt The Lenches 72 all out (2pts)

Earlswood 3rds 158-9 (22pts) bt Broadway 106 all out (5pts)

Long Itchington 2nds 190-8 (revised target of 207) (8pts) lost to Ebrington 233 all out (21pts)

Mickleton 123 all out (4pts) lost to Blockley 126-7 (18pts)

Shipston-on-Stour 2nds 161-6 (20pts) bt Stanway 157 all out

Division Four

Bidford-on-Avon 240 all out (24pts) bt Henley-in-Arden 53 all out (5pts)

Fladbury 117-8 (revised target of 116) (15pts) bt Exhall & Wixford 2nds 140-9 (6pts)

Great Alne 148 all out (revised target of 164) (7pts) lost to Leek Wootton 2nds 204 all out (22pts)

Stratford Bards 90 all out (4pts) lost to Claverdon 265-8 (24pts)

Tanworth & Camp Hill 166-7 (15pts) bt Rowington 2nds 134-7 (revised target of 155) (5pts)

Division Five

Alcester & Ragley 2nds 142-9 (5pts) lost to Southam 278-6 (21pts)

Ashton-under-Hill (-20pts) conceded to Coventry Blues (20pts)

Warwick 3rds 174-4 (15pts) bt Inkberrow 75-1 (2pts)

Welford-on-Avon 135 all out (21pts) bt Dorridge & Hockley Heath 86 all out (5pts)

Division Six

Broadway 236-4 (24pts) bt Earlswood 4ths 60 all out (2pts)

Kenilworth Wardens 4ths 139-3 (revised target of 119) (19pts) bt Overbury 2nds 144-8 (3pts)

Kineton 2nds 112 all out (6pts) lost to Lapworth 2nds (21pts)

Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 3rds 52 all out (revised target of 204) (1pt) lost to Bearley 227-3 (24pts)

Division Seven

Earlswood 5ths 56-6 (revised target 180) (5pts) lost to Astwood Bank 5ths 216 all out (20pts)

Lapworth 62 all out (3pts) lost to Alvechurch & Hopwood 3rds 151-6 (22pts)

Southam (-20pts) conceded to Bretforton 2nds (20pts)

The Lenches 2nds 57 all out (3pts) lost to Elmley Castle 2nds 234-6 (24pts)

Sunday, 4th August

Warwickshire Sunday Smash, Group Four

Stratford 119-4 (0pts) lost to Knowle & Dorridge 122-4 (5pts)

FOOTBALL

Saturday, 3rd August

Pre-season friendlies

Alcester Town 0-2 AFC Solihull

Stratford Town XI 3-0 FC Stratford

Earlswood Town 4-2 Rushall Olympic U21s

Midland League, Premier Division

Long Eaton United 2-2 Racing Club Warwick

Division One

Leicester Road 4-0 Studley

West Midlands (Regional) League, Premier Division

Dudley Sports 2-1 Littleton