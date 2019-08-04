Activities could be the start of something great

ENGLAND winning the Cricket World Cup was one of those moments when sport united a nation.

Sporting experts and health chiefs have long championed the mental and physical benefits sport can bring to a person’s life but for many of us our days of sporting prowess may well have ended the last time we walked out the school gates.

There’s much to be said in favour of sport, physical activity and group gatherings which help individuals feel rejuvenated by easing the pain and awkwardness of feeling lonely.

Danny Tolhurst, active communities officer at Stratford-on-Avon District Council (SDC) outlines the various groups and services on offer that encourage friendship and support in the community.

The council co-ordinates the Stratford-on-Avon District Health Walks Scheme, which is accredited by Ramblers Walking for Health. “Currently there are five walks per week, all of which are free to attend; at Bidford, Southam, Stratford (two walks), and Wellesbourne. The walks are led by trained volunteer walk leaders and range from 30 to 90 minutes in duration and accommodate walkers of a wide range of paces. They offer ideal opportunities for meeting and socialising with like-minded people in a pleasant environment,” Danny said.

Danny said: “Once people have tried a new group or activity, they often don’t look back and wonder why they didn’t do it sooner.”

For further details about SDC activities please visit:

https://www.stratford.gov.uk/sport-leisure-arts/walking-for-health.cfm

https://www.stratford.gov.uk/sport-leisure-arts/activities-for-adults.cfm

https://www.stratford.gov.uk/sport-leisure-arts/active-communities-strategy.cfm

