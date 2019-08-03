Mary’s another victim of Stratford’s pavements

A STRATFORD woman says “somebody is going to die” unless the pavements in the town are made safe.

Mary Harman is the third person to sustain frightening injuries having tripped over a pavement in Stratford and then felt the need to warn others by telling the Herald about their shocking experience.

Mary, aged 59, from Wilmcote was on her way to The Edinburgh Woollen Mill in Bridge Street, Stratford-upon-Avon. when her right foot clipped the edge of a raised paving slab which was also loose outside Lloyds Bank in an alarmingly similar incident to the one which Diana Wall from Halford experienced when she fell at almost the same spot in March.

Mary instinctively put her arms out in front of her in an attempt to cushion her fall but was still left with bruising after she hit her nose and teeth, and suffered swelling to her right wrist and thumb and thigh – she says she’s lucky not to have broken her teeth and nose.

“My injuries were bad enough but I think someone is going to die unless they sort the pavements out,” said Mary.

A Warwickshire county council spokesperson for County Highways, said;

“We are undertaking a scheme to strengthen this footway, to prevent damage from overrunning delivery vehicles within this area. This scheme will be programmed and completed before the end of March 2020. This area will be inspected at regular intervals during the interim period to ensure that it is kept safe and defect free.”

