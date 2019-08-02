More integrated support for Warwickshire families is around the corner

WARWICKSHIRE families will soon be able to access a range of health and wellbeing support services from a new one stop shop model of 14 new Children and Family Centres.

The new centres will offer an integrated mix of services for families with children aged from 0-19 (25 for those with additional needs). Information and advice will be provided on a range of issues affecting families such as parenting, finance and relationships as well as health.

Earlier this year it was announced that from 1st September 2019, children’s charity Barnardo’s will take over the management and delivery of services at 13 of the county council’s 14 Children and Family Centres.

The new integrated and flexible Children and Family Centre service, which also includes community outreach, will replace the existing services offered at children centres, which are currently for families with children aged 0 – 5 years. In order to evolve into this model, changes have been required in terms of partnership working and to make the necessary building and ICT adaptations needed.

pop-up support hubs and outreach activities in local communities. This model puts in place flexible, accessible, local services that will meet the needs of whole families now and into the future.”

Until the new contract takes effect in September, family services will continue to be offered in South Warwickshire by Stratford Parenting Project and in Stockingford by the Early Years Centre and Library. Barnardo’s is working in close collaboration with these providers to ensure seamless transition and minimal disruption to service users and staff.

List of local centres

Alcester Children and Family Centre, Stratford

Bishopton (Stratford) Children and Family Centre, Stratford

Lighthorne Heath Children and Family Centre, Stratford

Westgate Children and Family Centre, Warwick

Other Warwickshire centres