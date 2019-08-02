Beware barging tactic by thieves at cashpoints

POLICE are reminding the public to be extra vigilant at cashpoints after an elderly man was robbed of £500 at a cashpoint in Alcester last week.

This is the second offence at the cashpoint in Bleachfied Street where the offender has forced themselves in between the member of public and cashpoint at the exact moment the machine is asking how much money needs to be withdrawn.

On Wednesday 24th July at approximately 10.30am an elderly man using the cashpoint was barged out of the way by a woman who then ‘fell’ against the cashpoint.

During this distraction, £500 has been withdrawn from the machine. The woman then ran off down Bleachfield Street. She is described as possibly being Eastern European, long brown hair, Baseball cap, dark leggings and wearing a cream coloured top.

Police understand that when the female offender ran off from the incident on the 24th July a vehicle was seen driving up Bleachfield Street at the same time.

This may have been an innocent member of the public or the offender’s associates. If you were in the area at the time and may have seen the offender or a car in Bleachfield Street that would have picked her up, please let us know asap. Those with DashCams travelling through the Town at the time may have also recorded the incident or the offender.

Police advice to cashpoint users includes, having ATM card to hand on approach to cash dispenser; don’t use ATMs that appear visually different from the norm; be aware of people standing too close who might be able to see your PIN; try and use ATMs in busy or well- lit places busy; don’t be distracted by people or incidents nearby; place cash and card in pocket or bag immediately.

Incident number for Bleachfield Street ATM robbery: 0121 24/07/2019.