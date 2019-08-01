UPDATE: Arrests made as family pay tribute to man who died in collision – Bishops Tachbrook

The black car failed to stop at the scene. The occupants are believed to be an Asian male and female.

Today his family said: “Our dearest Thomas – the most gentle, thoughtful, kindest, generous, selfless son, brother and friend.

“We have absolutely no idea how we will be able to live without you, we love and miss you terribly.

“We will help speak for you to find the truth and get justice now that you cannot.” #justicefortom

Detective Inspector Collette O’Keefe, who is leading on the investigation, said: “This was a tragic incident which has led to the death of a young man who had his whole life ahead of him.

“We are doing everything we can to identify and locate the occupants of the black car, and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen a dark vehicle in the area around this time to please come forward.

“Additionally, if anyone was driving in this area at the time and may have dashcam footage, please get in touch by emailing OperationDoblar@warwickshire.pnn.police.uk

“Any information you give may be vital in helping us to investigate exactly what happened in this collision.”

Detective Inspector Collette O’Keefe from Warwickshire Police said: “While investigations are ongoing, I can confirm that we have now arrested a 39-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by careless and inconsiderate driving.

“They remain in police custody at this time while they assist us with our investigation. We have also located and recovered a black car believed to be involved in the collision.

“Thank you to everyone who has shared our earlier appeal. We continue to appeal for witnesses and would urge anyone who believes they may have been in the area at the time of the incident and has dashcam footage to please get in touch.

“Our thoughts remain with Thomas Radbourne’s family at this difficult time.”

If you have any information, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 445 of 29 July 2019.

If you were in the area at the time of the incident and believe you have dashcam footage, please email OperationDoblar@warwickshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.