Thousands raised after trio scale Scafell Pike

LAST year it was Mount Snowdon this year it was Scafell Pike and next year Ben Nevis is on the agenda as the fund raising by Joshua Clarke and his school friends continues.

Joshua, aged seven, and his friends Max Wither and James Farquharson, all the same age, raised £3,000 following their walk and climb up Scafell Pike on Sunday 14th July.

Joshua and Max both attend Barford St Peter’s Primary School and James is at The Willows CE Primary in Stratford but the lads had one school of thought in mind when they took on the Family Challenge Weekend to raise money for OSCAR’s Paediatric Brain Tumour Charity.

Oscar was a young boy who sadly passed away in 2014 after he was diagnosed with a medulloblastoma type of tumour. His family and Joshua’s have become close friends through a previous working connection and they – along with other families – took part in the recent climbing challenge.