Stratford athlete Sumners comes second on international duty return

ATHLETICS

JUST five days after reaching the semi-finals of the 110m hurdles at the European Championships in Sweden, Stratford AC’s Jack Sumners was back in medal-winning action, this time in the long jump.

Sumners was one of three Stratford AC members to represent their country at the Welsh Athletics international at the Cardiff International Stadium.

Sumners, who is currently fifth in the UK U20 rankings, jumped 7.10m to finish second, just 13 centimetres off the winning jump.

Georgie Campbell finished fifth in the 1,500m with her second best ever time of 4:43.54, just one second off her PB.

She really enjoyed the experience of competing in a hugely competitive race against talented athletes in an older age group.

Ollie Creswell, currently ranked seventh in the U20 age group in the 110m hurdles, was the first of three English athletes in Cardiff, finishing fourth in 14.69.

STRATFORD international masters athlete Phil Brennan ventured to deepest Surrey for one of the qualifiers for this winter’s England masters cross-country team.

The race started and finished on the richly historic Redhill Aerodrome.

The course went through leafy rural lanes with constant undulations and a vicious hill just before the finish.

In unbroken sunshine, Brennan finished in 79th place in 51:03 to place second in his age group.

The race was won by John Herbert in a time of 33:11.