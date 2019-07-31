Moreton-in-Marsh net Club of the Year award

TENNIS

MORETON-in-Marsh have been named as the Wildmoor Summer League’s Club of the Year and will be rewarded with the King Cup.

League secretary Corin Bishop was left with ten clubs to give the award to after carefully considering the qualifying criteria.

These where then whittled down to four, with Alcester, Bidford-on-Avon, Pershore and Moreton-in-Marsh all in the running for the King Cup and the Club of the Year accolade.

There was little to choose between them all, but with Moreton entering a record three teams this year as well as an excellent disciplinary record over this and earlier years, added to the fact the other teams had already won the award previously, the decision was made to give the accolade to Moreton.

Their top Men’s A team just missed out on promotion to the Premier Division, finishing third in Division One.

Meanwhile, Moreton’s B team ended their season in joint third place on points in Division Four and their new C team completed their inaugural season in Division Five in seventh.

League secretary Bishop said: “Congratulations to their club and long-serving captains Brian Lomas for the A team, Chris Steele for the B team and veteran Terry Parkes for the C team, plus Gavin Smithers who served on the league committee for three years.

“They fully deserve this prestigious award of Club of the Year and well done to the other clubs for running them close.”

Moreton-in-Marsh have been involved with the Wildmoor Spa League for 16 years since joining in 2004.

In 2005 they won Division Three and were promoted to Division Two and in 2006 they entered a B team which were promoted to Division Three in 2007.

Meanwhile, the A team were promoted to the Premier Division in 2007.

A few years later saw the Moreton-in-Marsh A team in Division Three, but a run of three consecutive years saw them champions of Division Three in 2013, Division Two in 2014 and Division One in 2015, taking them back to the Premier Division.

In 2018, their B team were crowned champions of Division Five.

Moreton will be presented with the trophy at the league’s 30th year presentation dinner at No.72 Fine Indian Dining, Bidford-on-Avon, on Tuesday, 17th September.