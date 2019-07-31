Tigers camp at Shipston-on-Stour hailed a success

RUGBY UNION

MORE than 60 young rugby players kicked off their summer holidays by taking part in the Leicester Tigers Rugby Camp hosted at Shipston-on-Stour RFC.

The U7s-U8s took part in three morning tag rugby sessions, with the U9s-U15s taking part over five full days before the youngsters got to meet Leicester Tigers scrum-half and England U20s international Ben White.

Players enjoyed professional coaching from Tigers qualified coaches and a glimpse into a week in the life of a rugby player, as coaches led a mix of games and exercises designed to develop the basics, improve fitness and have fun.

Ben White, who has captained England U20s in recent years at the Six Nations and World Championships, took part in a Q&A session with the next generation of rugby players sharing what it’s like to play for Leicester Tigers as well as a host of questions about life as a rugby player.

White chatted to the youngsters outside the clubhouse at the rugby club, before signing shirts, balls and souvenirs and joining in a session.

Steve Hanna, community rugby manager at Leicester Tigers, said: “The camp in Shipston has been a huge success and the kids have really thrown themselves into it.

“We’re already looking forward to coming back next year and hope that the young players who have taken part this year can take a lot away from meeting Ben and training across the week.”