Downpour results in Masons Road flood

HEAVY rain in Stratford-upon-Avon this afternoon resulted in flooding in Masons Road outside the fire and ambulance stations. Despite the water being up to a foot deep some motorists were determined to negotiate the hazard which has also spread into the adjacent Lodge Road.

The Met Office has a yellow weather warning in place predicting more heavy rain with possible thunder storms over the next 24 hours.

