Motorcyclist suffers fatal injuries

A MOTORCYCLIST has died after he was found lying in the road by passers-by last night, Monday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Banbury Road in Bishops Tachbrook at 9.57pm, near to the junction with the M40, and sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “It is not clear what had happened, however, when crews arrived they found a man, the motorcyclist, lying in the road with cardiac arrest.

“Police officers were already performing CPR which ambulance staff took over, as well as administering advanced life support.

“However, sadly it became apparent nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”