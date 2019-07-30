Man fatally injured as car and motorbikes collide

A MAN has died and two other patients have been taken to hospital following a collision between two motorbikes and a car yesterday afternoon (Monday).

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the junction of Buckle Street and the A44 in Broadway at 3.46pm and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance to the scene. South Western Ambulance Service also sent an ambulance to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a collision involving two motorbikes and a car.

“On arrival, we discovered one of the motorcyclists, a man, was in cardiac arrest with police officers having already started CPR. Ambulance staff quickly assessed the patient but sadly it became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The second motorcyclist, also a man, was treated for serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening, and was taken to Worcester Royal Hospital by land ambulance.

“The driver of the car, a woman, was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital by South Western Ambulance Service.”