Miles appointed as Alcester’s new head coach

RUGBY UNION

DAVID Miles has taken over from Chris Johnston as Alcester RFC’s new head coach, it has been confirmed.

The Red and Blacks have been back in pre-season training since early July under the guidance of Myles, who has extensive playing and coaching experience in the local area and further afield.

His most recent role was as assistant coach at Rugby Lions.

Miles and the rest of the Alcester coaching staff and players are preparing for their pre-season friendlies which start with a clash against Harbury on Saturday, 24th August followed by Claverdon on Saturday, 31st August.

The 1st and 2nd teams then play in the Warwickshire Cup competitions on Saturday, 7th September, both against Bedworth.

The Midlands Three West (South) action gets under way on Saturday, 14th September against Woodrush and the day will mark the official launch of Alcester’s diamond jubilee celebrations.

The Kings Coughton club hope to invite all former players, coaches and members to come down on the day as part of their 60th anniversary celebrations.

Training continues every Tuesday and Thursday from 7pm to 8.30pm and new players are welcome to attend.