Lodders celebrates decade of support for Stratford 10k

ATHLETICS

AROUND 1,500 runners are expected to take to the streets of Stratford-upon-Avon later this year for the popular 10k fundraiser which has been backed by town law firm Lodders for a tenth consecutive year.

The firm is marking a decade as principal sponsor of the Stratford 10k by entering its biggest ever field of runners and has its sights firmly set on winning the corporate challenge team title again this year.

The Stratford 10k celebrates its 11th anniversary this year and organisers are predicting the 2019 race on Sunday, 8th September could be a record-breaker, with entries well up on the number of runners taking part last year.

All runners will set off from the Shipston Road adjacent to the Recreation Ground at 9.30am, with the route again taking them past many of Stratford’s famous landmarks, including the RSC Theatre, and finishing at the bandstand.

There will be prizes for the first three men and women to cross the line as well as the first over the line in each age group starting from 35 and going up in ten-year increments.

Race organisers Tempo Events have selected a new charity partner for this year and is partnering with The Time Out Group.

Based in South Warwickshire, the charity aims to provide specialist support to children with disabilities and their families, helping them to access numerous family opportunities.

Commenting on a decade of support for Lodders’ and the 2019 Stratford 10k, Steven Baker, partner in the firm’s real estate team, said: “The Big 10k is an important fixture on Stratford’s annual events calendar, and Lodders is honoured to have taken a lead role as principal sponsor every year for the last ten years.

“The Lodders team is set to be the largest ever, with more than 20 runners, among them some experienced and accomplished runners, and many of them keen to defend our 2018 Corporate Challenge Team title.

“We enjoy taking an active part in our local community, whether through our charitable work through our own Lodders Charitable Foundation or by sponsoring and attending events such as Stratford’s ‘Big 10k’, Moreton Show and Kenilworth Show.”

Runners must be a minimum 15 years old, and entry fees are £19 for running club members or £21 for unaffiliated runners.

There is a children’s race at 11.30am organised by Kids Run Free.

For more information and to register for the 2019 Stratford 10k, head over to www.tempevents.co.uk/events/stratfords-big-10k/