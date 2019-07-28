Team effort on and off the pitch in aid of charity

FOLLOWING the success of an inaugural charity cricket tournament two weeks ago a football equivalent was held to raise money for the Beer Harris Memorial Trust.

The Trust makes grants to projects and research work for the benefit of people with mental health problems and is a charity in memory of former King Edward VI student Joseph Harris who lost his life in a car accident in South Africa in 2017.

Thirty five players took part in the football tournament at the University of Warwick which consisted of five teams.

Friends and family of Joseph, who lived near Bidford, and was also a student at Warwick University from 2014 to 2017, helped support the event.

Full story in the latest edition of the Herald.