Brain tumour survivor gives something back

JOSH Ronchetti from Alcester has raised over £5,000 during his charity bike ride from Calais to Paxos which covered 1,700 miles.

When he was 21 months old in 2000, Josh was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive brain tumour but thanks to expert medical care he received at Birmingham Children’s Hospital he survived and now enjoys an active life.

He decided to raise money for the hospital and The Brain Tumour Charity which continues to support him to this day.

Josh was joined on his epic journey which included France, The Alps, Italy, Cofu and Paxos by his grandfather Kevin Conway, also from Alcester, as they pedalled throughout May and June.

The target is to raise £10,000 in total for the causes that Kevin is supporting. To support Joshua and Kevin visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/helenConway6 and remains open until 17th August.

Joshua’s pedal to Paxos story was first reported in the Herald on 18th April.