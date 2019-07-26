WCC declares climate change emergency

WARWICKSHIRE County Council (WCC) has unanimously declared a climate change emergency.

At a full council meeting on Thursday (25th July), the Council quoted the United Nations Improvement Panel on Climate Change’s finding that: “We have 12 years to make the necessary changes to limit a rise in global temperatures” and further warns that failure to act could lead to – rising sea levels, crop failures, extinction and global economic crisis.

As part of the emergency declaration, the county council has committed to establishing a cross party Climate Change Task and Finish Working Group which will report back to Cabinet with an action plan in six months.

Work will also go ahead, in collaboration with the District and Borough councils, to develop proposals for a carbon neutral action plan for WCC to be considered by Cabinet. As part of the move towards carbon neutrality, the county council will also review and update transport plans for each District and Borough Council to support them in building sustainable transport systems.

Councillor Heather Timms, WCC Portfolio Holder for Environment and Heritage & Culture, said: “In Warwickshire we are committed to tackling climate change, and to achieve that we need to have a properly costed plan, with targets for the short, medium and long term. In six months we will have that plan ready for us to consider, with dates and targets.

“But we should also recognise the good work that we have already done over the last five years, at a time of reducing budgets, to manage our impact on the environment. This includes achieving a 41 per cent decrease in greenhouse gases from council property and transport, buying 100 per cent renewable energy, making changes to our street lighting practice and developing a new flood risk management plan.”

To find out more about the council’s energy strategy, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/energystrategyandpolicy