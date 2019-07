THE thermometers in South Warwickshire have been working overtime today reaching near record temperatures in the area for July. At 2.28pm Wellesbourne Airfield weather station recorded a high of 34.1˚C (93.38F).

The Met Office is however forecasting an end of the heatwave tomorrow with the temperature dropping to 20˚C in the afternoon with a yellow weather warning in place for possible heavy thunderstorms.