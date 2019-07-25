Animals have been keeping cool at the Cotswold Wildlife Park

WITH the blistering heat arriving, the animals at Cotswold Wildlife Park have been keeping cool with a little help from their keepers.

They have been treated to delicious ice enrichments and slices of ice-cold refreshing watermelon.

Some of the animals have also been cooling themselves down by taking a dip in their pools, especially the capybaras and penguins.

Chris Kibbey, section head of Primates and Small Mammals at Cotswold Wildlife Park, said: “It’s hot, hot, hot here in the Cotswolds, and keepers have to be prepared to keep themselves and the animals under their care cool.

“As always, we ensure all animals have access to adequate shade and plenty of water, but with the predicted record temperatures forecast, it also allows us to be a little inventive with our enrichment.

“The Lemurs enjoyed slices of cooling watermelon and frozen fruit lollies (made with natural ingredients of course), hung in the aptly named Monkey Puzzle Tree.

“The Meerkats also enjoyed some watermelon, with alpha male Marley dominating most of it.

“Gomez and Lollie the Tapirs enjoyed a frozen pear and melon treat, and even the Binturong had some refreshing melon.

“The keepers are currently decimating the stocks of ice cream and orange lollies from the gift shop!”