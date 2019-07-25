Jeremy Wright replaced as culture secretary

THERE’S no seat at the top table for Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright in Boris Johnson’s new cabinet as the MP for Kenilworth and Southam has been replaced by Nicky Morgan MP for Loughborough.

The new Prime Minister announced his first cabinet and quickly posed for cameras at Number 10 with his new team but Mr Wright was absent from proceedings as he and several other high profile ministers lost their jobs.

Boris Johnson has pledged to get a Brexit deal sorted by the end of October and against that backdrop the political landscape is all about toughing it up and plenty of hard talk and ultimately no place in the batting order for Jeremy Wright, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Before news of his departure was announced, the Herald invited Mr Wright’s parliamentary office to comment on the appointment of Boris Johnson as Tory party leader and new Prime Minister but no response was forthcoming at the time the newspaper was published today, Thursday.