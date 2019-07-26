NFU Mutual takes the honours in charity clash

BOWLS

NFU Mutual were the victors but the biggest winner of Avon’s annual charity fixture was the Shakespeare Hospice.

With rain again causing postponement of fixtures highlight of the week was the annual charity fixture involving local businesses and community groups in support of the Shakespeare Hospice. Supported and managed by Avon members and sponsored by REPL, £605 was raised.

Teams from Arden Garages and NFU Mutual contested the final but NFU Mutual’s team of Jo Burton, Steve Burton, Richard Anthony and Nicola Reynolds romped home 7-2 to remain unbeaten over four games.

This Sunday (2pm), Avon hosts a fixture between South Warwickshire Bowling Association and Warwickshire Vice Presidents. Visitors are welcome.