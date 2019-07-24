Andy’s pledge to help save lives with two new defibrillators

A KINETON man who nearly died from a cardiac arrest while on the phone to his dad, has now raised enough money for two defibrillators for the villages of Kineton and Wellesbourne thanks to a little help from his friends.

Monday 19th June 2017 began like any other day for Andy Collett who was aged 45 at the time. He showed no signs and had no warnings about the extreme physical trauma he later experienced at night while on the phone to his father, Rod.

“I was chatting to dad before I went to bed when ‘bang’ I just hit the floor and my heart stopped. I showed no symptoms that anything was going to happen and the whole thing came completely out of the blue. I learnt that my dad heard the whole thing on the phone and my wife, Ali screamed, when she saw me. If it wasn’t for the quick thinking and actions of those around me, I wouldn’t be talking to you now,” Andy told the Herald.

On discovering her husband on the floor, Ali – who is trained in first aid and CPR – was able to support Andy’s vital functions before an ambulance arrived.

The couple’s 18-year-old son, Sam, raced next door to Andy’s best friend and neighbour, Mark Sweeney, who helped administer CPR with Ali until James O’Neill, from Ettington Community First Responders, arrived with a defibrillator.

“I understand the defibrillator was used three times. I have no recognition of what happened other than I was rushed to Warwick Hospital where they induced me into a coma for five days and while I was having ‘a sleep’, Ali was supported throughout by our family and by a close friend of the family called Alison Hall who took a week off to be by Ali’s side. You hear some people criticise the NHS at times but everyone there was brilliant and they also helped save my life,” Andy said.

The near death experience had a very significant effect on Andy’s life which is why 12 months after the cardiac arrest he began raising money for another defibrillator in Kineton.

An existing defibrillator is located in the village centre near The Swan Public House but Andy felt a second defibrillator was needed at Kineton Playgroup on the Kineton Primary School site where his wife Ali works as team leader. Access to the playgroup defibrillator is 24 hours a day.

“We needed a child and adult specific defibrillator and wanted to raise £2,000 so twelve months after my heart stopped, I cycled 100 miles in one day to raise money for the defibrillator. The village has one near to The Swan pub but the time it would take for someone to collect this and return to the playgroup or school would possibly be too long. Defibrillators now come with dual pads for children and adults and this is what I bought, making it more suitable for children than the one already in the village,” Andy said.

With help from friends joining him on the bike ride and generous ongoing public donations, Andy was able to raise enough money for two defibrillators, the second of which will be at Wellesbourne Primary School where Alison Hall is a teaching assistant. CPR training for staff at Kineton Playgroup and Kineton Primary School will also be provided.

“Some of those who took part in the three bike ride loops we arranged included my manager and colleagues from Volvo Trucks where I work and my friends and supporters. Money was also raised by Alison when she took part in the Birmingham 10K Run to pay for the outdoor boxes which the defibrillators are stored in,” said Andy.

To mark the money raising achievement a special plaque unveiling was held recently at Kineton Playgroup. The plaque acknowledges Andy’s fund raising efforts and he was joined at the unveiling by Ali, Mark Sweeney, and first responder, James O’Neill among other guests such as Stratford District Councillor Christopher Mills (Kineton), and Sir Graham Meldrum, chair of West Midlands Ambulance Trust.

Looking back on those fateful few days in his life in 2017, Andy said: “The experience changed me. I lost three stone and I have my own inbuilt cardio defibrillator in my chest. I have a new perspective on life and I’ve stopped worrying so much about things. I’ve got Ali, Sam and my other son, Luke, plus all my friends. “Yes” my outlook has changed.”