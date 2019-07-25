Carvalho looking to make his mark in League One

FOOTBALL

FORMER Stratford Town favourite Wilson Carvalho says he can’t wait to show his skills on the League One stage after joining Accrington Stanley.

The winger, who made 53 appearances for Town last season, scoring 14 goals, has signed a one-year contract with Stanley after spending the majority of pre-season with the Lancashire club.

The Portuguese player, who had spells with Port Vale and Stevenage, says Stanley have welcomed with open arms, and the fans have already taken to him.

“It feels good to have signed, it’s took a while, but I’m glad I’m signed up and I’m ready for the season,” he said.

“The boys have been different class, the manager (John Coleman) has been different class, Jimmy (Bell), John Doolan, everyone. I just get on with the boys.”

Bell played a role in getting Carvalho to join Stanley, having been his Under-21s manager at Port Vale.

Carvalho becomes the third player in a year to go into the pro ranks from Town, following Ben Stephens (Macclesfield Town) last summer and Albi Skendi (Yeovil Town) earlier this month.

A statement from Town said: “We would like to congratulate Wilson on his well deserved move and want to thank him for his tremendous contribution to the club. Wilson will always be a very welcome visitor to Stratford Town and send him our best wishes for the future.”

Accrington have also signed Leamington striker Colby Bishop and Carvalho becomes their seventh new recruit.

Stanley manager John Coleman said: “Wilson has been on trial with us in pre-season and we have been impressed by him.

“We needed to boost our attacking choices and Wilson will provide another option for us.”