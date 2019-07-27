National autograss championships coming to Stratford

MOTORSPORT

THE top 400 drivers from across the UK and Ireland will be heading to Stratford for the most spectacular event in the national autograss calendar.

Evesham Autograss Club will be hosting the H&T Trailers Men’s National Championship at the John Wilkin Raceway, the club’s home for 40 years, at the base of Bordon Hill on 3rd-4th August.

Regional qualifiers have established the top 40 drivers in each of the ten classes.

“ This is a unique opportunity to spectate at what is one of the most fast-paced oval motorsports in the UK,” said Matt Strattton, from the club.

“There will be a wide range of racecars on track from the classic Austin Mini all the way up to 220bhp motorbike engine powered, rear wheel drive, spaceframe buggys and twin engine or V8 mini pickups.

“Autograss is a sport for all ages with many additional entertainments for the younger spectators and a friendly atmosphere…it will be an amazing weekend of high-octane action.”

Racing starts at 10am on both days, with the Grand Finals on Sunday.

For more information, search ‘H&T Trailers 2019 Men’s National Championships’ on Facebook or visit www.eveshamautograss.com.