DO3 squad makes a splash in Shakespeare Swim

TRIATHLON

A DOZEN of the Warwickshire-based Do3 squad took part in the Shakespeare Swim, a 2.5km open water event down the river Avon.

“The Shakespeare Swim is always a highlight in the Do3 calendar with more and more of the squad taking part in this local event,” said head coach Dave knight.

“The squad all posted brilliant times, largely thanks to our sponsors Everyone Active who we hold regular swim squad sessions with and to Yonda for fantastic wetsuits.”

Meanwhile, Anita Howe was the first woman finisher at Swim The Bay, a 1. 2-mile sea swim in Weymouth Bay.

The Do3 squad also stepped to the challenge of racing longer distances.

Kimberley Lee took on her first middle distance triathlon which was made up of a 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21km run. Competing in the Immortal Half Farmoor in Oxford, she finished the race in 6:35:18 and was fourth in her age group.

Andrew McLeish completed his first Ironman event in Switzerland, and Carl James was eighth in his age group in the standard distance Blithfield Triathlon.

