Wreh strikes twice to seal Town’s fifth pre-season victory

FOOTBALL

Leicester Road 0-2 Stratford Town

Pre-season Friendly

Report by Rod Abrahams

A SECOND-HALF double from Chris Wreh secured Stratford’s fifth win in pre-season at the Leicester Road Stadium in Hinckley on Tuesday night.

Stratford had the majority of the possession, but their good build-up play was somewhat spoilt by the final ball as a host of good chances went begging.

Again James Hancocks sent in several dangerous corners which Town failed to take advantage off. Skipper Kynan Isaac stood out in the first half, and Wreh was the star man of the second period.

The best of the Town chances in the first half fell to Marlon Lukinga as he picked up a Joel Gyasi pass and cut into the box. His shot beat keeper Will Highland but it hit the post and the midfielder stabbed the rebound wide under pressure from the keeper.

Lewis Wilson Jinked past a couple of Leicester defenders into the box and his shot on the turn looked goal bound, but Highland tipped it round the post for corner.

A good run by Nabil Shariff created a good chance but his strike was inches wide from a good position and should have scored just before the break.

The only response from the home team came with a shot from Jordan Burrows which was well wide, and an effort from Matt Langham which was flew off-target.

Town put four subs on at half-time, with Dylan Parker, Chris Cox, keeper Shaun Rowley and Wreh coming on.

Wreh was soon in the action and his strike in the 48th minute produced another good save from Highland.

But the stopper was beaten six minutes later when Wreh picked up a pass from Cox, held off the last defender and slotted the ball past Highland as he came off his line to put Town in front.

Two more efforts from the striker were saved by Highland, but with 15 minutes left he got his second goal as he converted Parker’s low cross for a simple finish at the near post, from six yards out.

Stratford’s final substitutions were made with 20 minutes left, with Kian Williams, and Callum Ball coming on.

The only threat from Leicester Road in the second period came in the last three minutes, a Jack Harrison shot was wide and Dom Brennan shot straight at keeper Rowley.