Stratford MP welcomes Boris Johnson as Tory party leader and new PM

STRATFORD MP Nadhim Zahawi has welcomed the election of Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader.

In a statement issued today, Mr Zahawi said: “I am delighted that Boris Johnson has been elected leader of the Conservative Party and will enter No. 10 as Prime Minister tomorrow. He has secured the overwhelming backing of Conservative MPs and now members giving him a clear and emphatic mandate to lead our Party in Government. Now the work begins to deliver Brexit by 31st October, unite the country with a domestic policy overhaul and defeat Jeremy Corbyn once and for all”.

Boris Johnson beat Jeremy Hunt in a ballot of Conservative Party members and will succeed Theresa May as Prime Minister on Wednesday.