Summer house offers peace and reflection

A SUMMER house at Lifeways Therapy Centre in Stratford-upon-Avon has recently been built by volunteers from Stratford-based NFU Mutual over a day, supported by volunteers from the Chelmsley Wood social enterprise Gro-Organic.

The hard-working team were pictured half-way through the build, those pictured including Gro-Organic’s operations director Michael Forbes and Lifeways manager James Pavitt.

The summer house is replacing one damaged in a storm last year.

Mr Pavitt said the summer house was now in use for counselling sessions and there were plans to fit it out with furnishings and solar lights.

He added: “It’s really a lovely space, particularly because being outside it’s a great place for young mums or anyone wanting a private conversation or to enjoy the garden. We are so incredibly grateful to the NFU and Gro-Organic, they’re such wonderful people.”

