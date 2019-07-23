FC Stratford apologise after cancelling second friendly

FOOTBALL

FC STRATFORD manager Dave Poulson admits he is ‘embarassed’ by having to cancel a second midweek friendly because of a lack of players.

Stratford had had to scrub last Tuesday’s trip to Welland and yesterday (Monday) they had to call off tonight’s visit to Bredon ‘due to a lack of available players’.

With Tuesday’s kick-off planned for 7pm, and with work and holiday commitments, FC couldn’t get a team to face the Gloucestershire Northern Senior League side.

“Firstly I want to apologise to Bredon AFC for having to cancel at such short notice; this is the second midweek game we have had to cancel in pre-season and to be honest I’m really embarrassed by it,” said Poulson.

“I accept that the level we play at you are always going to struggle with early kick-offs due to work and other commitments but I find it wholly unacceptable that we could not raise a team.

“I personally will have to a think now going forward on how I should go about things as regards the team.

“Again I apologise to Bredon and indeed Welland for letting them down.”

Stratford are due to visit Shipston Excelsior on Saturday (2pm).