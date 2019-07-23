Town secure Morrison and Hughes for new season

FOOTBALL

STRATFORD Town’s preparations for the new season have continued with Luis Morrison and Liam Hughes confirming they will be part of the squad.

Defender Morrison has played in all Town’s pre-season games, while midfielder Hughes has scored three goals, including the winner last Saturday against Aston Villa.

Morrison, who appeared on reality TV show Love Island in 2015, was with Nuneaton Borough last season, having come through the ranks at Arsenal and Stevenage.

Hughes also had a pro pedigree, having started at Cambridge United, scoring a Wembley goal to win promotion, and also played in the Scottish Premiership with Inverness and Barrow and Guiseley in the National League. The 26-year-old was with Town boss Tommy Wright at Darlington.

“Hughesy adds experience, physicality and quality to the team. He scored two goals for us against Racing Club Warwick and grabbed the winner against Villa to take his tally to three goals in just two games,” said Wright. “The understanding between him and the strikers has been great to see and there is a lot more to come.”

Wright also believes Morrison’s know-how will benefit Town.

“Luis is a player that I trust, he is another highly experienced player and has fitted into the group effortlessly. He’s a great lad and wants to achieve something here and we are delighted to have him.”

Town continue their warm-up schedule away to Leicester Road tonight (Tuesday) before they welcome National League North side Brackley Town to the Arden Garages Stadium on Saturday.