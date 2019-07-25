Fixtures guide

FIXTURES

CRICKET

Saturday 27th July

Warwickshire League, Premier Division

Rugby v Stratford (12pm)

Division Four

Stratford 2nds v Rugby (12.30pm)

Cotswold Hills League (1.30pm), Premier Division

Alcester & Ragley v Lapworth

Exhall & Wixford v Kineton

Long Itchington v Bretforton

Shipston-on-Stour v Norton Lindsey & Wolverton

Wellesbourne v Overbury

Division One

Elmley Castle v FISSC

Leamington 3rds v Ashton-Under-Hill C

Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 2nds v Rowington

Tanworth and Camp Hill v Leek Wootton

Winchcombe v Warwicks County Council Staff

Division Two

Catherine de Barnes v Badsey

Kenilworth Wardens 3rd v Wellesbourne 2nds

Stoneleigh v Adlestrop

Temple Graftonv Moreton-in-Marsh

Woodbourne v Leamington 4ths

Division Three

Ashorne & Moreton Morrell v Ebrington

Blockley v Shipston-on-Stour 2nds

Broadway v Long Itchington 2nds

Stanway v Earlswood 3rds

The Lenches v Mickleton

Division Four

Claverdon v Great Alne

Henley-in-Arden v Fladbury

Leek Wootton 2nds v Tanworth and Camp Hill 2nds

Rowington 2nds v Bidford-on-Avon

Stratford Bards v Exhall & Wixford 2nds

Division Five

Ashton-Under-Hill 2nds v Alcester & Ragley 2nds

Coventry Blues v Inkberrow

Dorridge & Hockley Heath v Catherine de Barnes 2nds

Southam v Welford-on-Avon

Division Six

Earlswood 4ths v Kenilworth Wardens 4ths

Kineton 2nds v Kenilworth 3rds

Lapworth 2nds v Broadway 2nds

Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 3rds v Winchcombe 2nds

Overbury 2nds v Bearley

Division Seven

Alvechurch & Hopwood 3rds v Southam 2nds

Astwood Bank 5ths v Lapworth 3rds

Bretforton 2nds v The Lenches 2nds

Kenilworth Wardens 5ths v Earlswood 5ths

Sunday 28th July

Warwickshire Sunday Smash, Group Four

Stratford v Solihull Blossomfield (2pm)

Arden Sunday League, Division Three

Wellesbourne v Corley

FOOTBALL

Saturday 27th July

Friendlies (3pm)

Alcester Town v Racing Club Warwick

Boldmere S&S v Central Ajax

Inkberrow v Studley

Littleton v Southam United

Shipston Excelsior v FC Stratford (2pm, at the the Sheldon Bosley Hub)

Stratford Town v Brackley Town

Monday 29th July

Friendly

Evesham United v Racing Club Warwick (7.45pm)

Tuesday 30th July

Friendlies

Central Ajax v Redditch Borough (7.45pm)

Coventry Plumbing v Southam United (6.45pm)

Studley v Coventry Alvis (7.45pm)

Wednesday 31st July

Friendly

Nuneaton Griff v Earlswood Town (7.30pm)