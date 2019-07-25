Fixtures guide

FIXTURES
CRICKET
Saturday 27th July
Warwickshire League, Premier Division
Rugby v Stratford (12pm)
Division Four
Stratford 2nds v Rugby (12.30pm)
Cotswold Hills League (1.30pm), Premier Division
Alcester & Ragley v Lapworth
Exhall & Wixford v Kineton
Long Itchington v Bretforton
Shipston-on-Stour v Norton Lindsey & Wolverton
Wellesbourne v Overbury
Division One
Elmley Castle v FISSC
Leamington 3rds v Ashton-Under-Hill C
Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 2nds v Rowington
Tanworth and Camp Hill v Leek Wootton
Winchcombe v Warwicks County Council Staff
Division Two
Catherine de Barnes v Badsey
Kenilworth Wardens 3rd v Wellesbourne 2nds
Stoneleigh v Adlestrop
Temple Graftonv Moreton-in-Marsh
Woodbourne v Leamington 4ths
Division Three
Ashorne & Moreton Morrell v Ebrington
Blockley v Shipston-on-Stour 2nds
Broadway v Long Itchington 2nds
Stanway v Earlswood 3rds
The Lenches v Mickleton
Division Four
Claverdon v Great Alne
Henley-in-Arden v Fladbury
Leek Wootton 2nds v Tanworth and Camp Hill 2nds
Rowington 2nds v Bidford-on-Avon
Stratford Bards v Exhall & Wixford 2nds
Division Five
Ashton-Under-Hill 2nds v Alcester & Ragley 2nds
Coventry Blues v Inkberrow
Dorridge & Hockley Heath v Catherine de Barnes 2nds
Southam v Welford-on-Avon
Division Six
Earlswood 4ths v Kenilworth Wardens 4ths
Kineton 2nds v Kenilworth 3rds
Lapworth 2nds v Broadway 2nds
Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 3rds v Winchcombe 2nds
Overbury 2nds v Bearley
Division Seven
Alvechurch & Hopwood 3rds v Southam 2nds
Astwood Bank 5ths v Lapworth 3rds
Bretforton 2nds v The Lenches 2nds
Kenilworth Wardens 5ths v Earlswood 5ths
Sunday 28th July
Warwickshire Sunday Smash, Group Four
Stratford v Solihull Blossomfield (2pm)
Arden Sunday League, Division Three
Wellesbourne v Corley
FOOTBALL
Saturday 27th July
Friendlies (3pm)
Alcester Town v Racing Club Warwick
Boldmere S&S v Central Ajax
Inkberrow v Studley
Littleton v Southam United
Shipston Excelsior v FC Stratford (2pm, at the the Sheldon Bosley Hub)
Stratford Town v Brackley Town
Monday 29th July
Friendly
Evesham United v Racing Club Warwick (7.45pm)
Tuesday 30th July
Friendlies
Central Ajax v Redditch Borough (7.45pm)
Coventry Plumbing v Southam United (6.45pm)
Studley v Coventry Alvis (7.45pm)
Wednesday 31st July
Friendly
Nuneaton Griff v Earlswood Town (7.30pm)