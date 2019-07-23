Get out and about with orienteering session in Alcester

ORIENTEERING

OVERSLEY Wood, near Alcester, will be the venue for a have-a-go taster orienteering session on Wednesday (24th July).

Warwickshire-based Octavian Droobers are arranging a series of summer evening events for runners and walkers of all ages to experience the fun adventure sport.

Orienteerers use navigational skills using a map and compass to navigate from point to point.

Instructions will be given and compasses can be borrowed.

There is no need to pre-book your place; just turn up anytime between 6pm to 7.30pm.

For more details, visit www.octavian-droobers.org or call 01926 632189.

In their latest events, several Droobers impressed at the North Gloucester Orienteering Club’s middle distance event at Knockalls Enclosure in the Forest of Dean.

Anne Straube W40 was top woman and fourth overall on the longest course (Brown), in a time of 48.58mins. Bruce Bryant M60 was first Droober on the Blue coming in fourth (55.55) and Liz Phillips W55 was third (50.57) and Mike Baggott M65 sixth.

On the Green course, junior Max Straube-Roth M10 was second (24.45) on the Orange course.