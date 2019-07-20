Funding boost for abuse charity work

SAFELINE – the Stratford and Warwick charity helping prevent sexual abuse – has received a significant funding boost from the Home Office and the Ministry of Justice.

Safeline has been successful in its bid for funds from the Home Office for its national online counselling service and a grant for £89,000 for 12 months has been awarded to the charity.

The Ministry of Justice confirmed it will extend funding for the Safeline national male helpline and online service with a total of £153,000 for 12 months. Safeline provides the only free national telephone support line that offers specialist, confidential support to male survivors of all types of child abuse, and it is operated by experienced staff and trained volunteers.

Finally, a Warwickshire Police Crime Commissioner grant worth

£30,000 for 12 months has been awarded for a Safeline service which helps victims who want to report their abuse to the police and pursue it through the courts.