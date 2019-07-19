Peace Day remembered in Alcester 100 years on

ALCESTER Royal British Legion (RBL) commemorated the 100th anniversary of Peace Day – to mark the end of the First World War – by holding a ceremony on Centenary Fields in Alcester today, Friday 19th July.

RBL branch chairman Mike Gittus BEM said a few words about Peace Day and the Centenary Fields before unveiling the permanent fixing of the Tommy Alcester soldier figure at the site alongside the Remembrance Benches and Beacon already at in position there.

One hundred years ago, the nation celebrated the end of The Great War with a Bank Holiday. Although hostilities ended in November 1918, peace treaty negotiations continued at the Paris Peace Conference until 1920. The Treaty of Versailles was finally signed a year before in June 1919.