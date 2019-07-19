Report concludes Probation services in Warwickshire require improvement

A scathing inspection report into a private company providing probation services in Warwickshire has concluded that improvements need to be made in seven out of ten key areas.

The report by HM Inspectorate of Probation into the Warwickshire and West Mercia Community Rehabilitation Company (CRC), said it needed ‘to improve its approach to keeping people safe’.

CRC, owned by a company called PeoplePlus, supervises nearly 3,000 low and medium-risk offenders across Warwickshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Shropshire.

The Inspectorate looked at ten aspects of the CRC’s work and has given the organisation an overall rating of ‘Requires improvement’.

Chief inspector of probation, Justin Russell, said: “The CRC needs to ensure individuals complete planned work that will help them to move away from further offending. The CRC also needs to improve its approach to keeping people safe. Probation staff are not focussing sufficiently on protecting victims and potential victims, and some aspects of their work to safeguard children leaves me with concern.”

Inspectors found wide variation in the overall quality of case management between local teams and that too little work was done to improve family life and relationships. Drug rehabilitation and testing requirements were not being implemented consistently.

The CRC also faced challenges in delivering accredited programmes, but were pleased to find that more than two-thirds of inspected cases were managed by qualified officers or trainees and that the CRC’s assessment of cases was good.

The supervision of offenders carrying out unpaid work in the community was also rated as good.

Mr Russell added: “Individuals being supervised complete too little work to reduce the likelihood that they will reoffend. The right work was delivered at the right time in only half of the cases we looked at.”

A spokesperson for PeoplePlus, said: “We have considered carefully the recommendations set out in the HM Inspectorate of Prisons report and have submitted a robust and comprehensive action plan to the Chief Inspector. We are committed to meeting our obligations to public and child protection and safeguarding, and to managing any possible risks to known and potential victims.

“We continue to work closely with the Chief Inspector and his team to ensure their recommendations are addressed, and that our team continues to support the rehabilitation of offenders while ensuring the protection of vulnerable members of our community.”