St Mary seal double in primary schools tournament

HOCKEY

STRATFORD St Mary Primary School completed a title double when Stratford Hockey Club held their annual primary schools tournament at Stratford School.

St Mary were the winners of both the Year 3/4 and Year 5/6 finals, with parent coach Ben Lanoe on the sideline. Runners-up in both age groups were Bridgetown Primary again with parent coach, Pete Juniper, encouraging his team.

The tournament, with backing from the Town Trust, was split into a Lower KS2 group and an Upper KS2 group.

The schools that attended were: Alveston Primary, Bridgetown Primary, Ettington Primary, Wootton Wawen and St Mary Primary. Stratford School provided three Year 10 students to umpire the matches.

Organisers praised the quality of the hockey being played, with excellent support from the sidelines from parents and coaches and super team work on the pitch.