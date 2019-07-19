Bourne power way to tournament success

TOUCH RUGBY

WELLESBOURNE were in unbeatable form as they powered to victory in the latest North East Midlands Ladies Touch League tournament at Woodrush RFC.

They won five matches out of five, scoring 27 tries in the process.

They defeated Old Laurentians 3-0, hosts Woodrush 9-0, Camp Hill 3-1 and Atherstone 10-0 in their pool games before then overcoming Redditch in the final with two tries from Natalie Monaghan.

Player of the tournament was Cathy Young.

Stratford finished fourth after going down 3-0 in the third-fourth place play-off.

They had defeated one of the two teams from Camp Hill 4-1, Rugby St Andrews 3-1 and Woodrush 8-0 but lost to Redditch 2-1 in their pool games.

Having had to hang around before their play-off game, they started slowly against the second Camp Hill team and were beaten 3-0.

The Stratford player of the tournament was Bec Charles.

Full report in this week’s Herald.