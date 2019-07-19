In-form Emily sets new club record

ATHLETICS

EMILY Field set a club record for Stratford AC after competing in the Bourton One Mile Challenge.

The 17-year-old was the first woman home and the 20th runner overall.

The Gravelsons family, who have competed in this race for the past five years, made up the bulk of the Stratford contingent, with Charlotte Gravelsons the first of the family to finish, clocking 6:30 to place 70th overall.

Meanwhile, several Stratford AC athletes also clocked season’s best times over 10km last weekend.

Club coach Rob Minton finished 15th at the Timberhonger 10k in Bromsgrove in 38:00.

Of the eight Stratford AC athletes who contested the Northbrook 10k in Coventry, five came away with season’s bests.

James Cusack led the way with a time of 40:14 clocking to finish 56th while Yvonne Gajny, clocking a big season’s best of 47:27, was the 39th woman to finish.

