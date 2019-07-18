Stratford youngsters take double gold in English Schools’ Championships

ATHLETICS

FREDDIE Clemons and Lewis Byng both took gold medals as a record 13 Stratford AC athletes competed in the prestigious English Schools’ Championships in Birmingham.

Clemons, who led the rankings going into the event at the Alexander Stadium, took victory in the inter boys’ U15 80 metres hurdles and Byng was first in the senior boys’ shot.

Stratford team-mate Ollie Cresswell, in what was his final English Schools appearance, also took a bronze in the senior boys’ 110m hurdles.

The Stratford athletes were competing for Warwickshire at the championships as more than 1,700 of England’s top young athletes from 45 counties competed over two days at the Alexander Stadium. The event, in terms of participation, is the fourth biggest athletics competition in the world.

The Stratford contingent also included Imogen Sheppard, Cole Williams, Georgie Campbell, Caitlin Buckley, Millie Leighton, Nick Butler, Kaili Woodward, Ollie Wear and Joshua Roberts.

For a full report see this week’s Herald.