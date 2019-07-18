Three men of the cloth in a boat

TAKE one retired bishop, add a canon, a vicar and a drop of water and you’ve got the perfect recipe for a sponsored religious row on the River Avon in a boat called Maria.

Three men in a boat will attempt to row the 24.5 miles from Stratford to Cropthorne, Worcestershire on Thursday 1st August to raise money for Holland House which is a retreat and conference centre in the village of Cropthorne which also sits on the River Avon.

Retired bishop Robert Paterson, Canon Richard Thorniley and Reverend Ian Spencer will take to the water by the Chain Ferry landing, Southern Lane, at 8.30am in Maria – a restored rowing boat believed to be over 25 years old which in its previous existence was rowed on the Avon around Stratford.

“Holland House is a resource for churches of all traditions and for people of other faiths and none. No retreat and conference centre runs on air and many have been forced to close. Holland House’s beautiful old building and its delightful grounds need constant upkeep and a continual process of improvements is always under way so we’re hoping to raise over £800 for the upkeep of the retreat,” Robert said.

To sponsor: Google goo.gl/GxaEdi or go to Contacts on www.hollandhouse.org

