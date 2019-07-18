Mixed fortunes for county in Walker Cup

BOWLS

WARWICKSHIRE experienced high and lows in the Walker Cup regional final at Box Bowling Club in Wiltshire.

The Bears had an overall 37-30 win in the morning match.

Skip Moira Parsons (Welford) with Hannah Smith (Avenue Leamington), Heather Mills (Grange Ladies) and Sue Hornsby (Lillington) finished 18-15 winners and Kirsty Richards with Helen Slimm (both Whitnash), Di Medhurst (Stoke) and Gill Maund (Sherwood Park) came through 19-15.

But Warwickshire then lost 41-36 to Wiltshire in the afternoon.

Although Warwickshire trailed on both rinks for most of the game the last few ends enabled them to pull back and on the 20th end there were only three shots between the two teams but they were unable to gain the lead.

The last of Warwickshire’s friendly matches against Worcestershire, as they will be joining the Middle England League in 2020, provided a home 106-98 win at Wellesbourne BC.

Stratford bowler Liz Chedgzoy was a 23-19 winner with her rink and clubmate Jean Williams’ four edged out their opponents 17-16.

The Bears also included Southam’s Rosemarie Geden, Heather Tredgold, Marie Bromwich, and County President, Chris Cooke plus Margaret Colvin (Snitterfield) and Carole Simmons (Welford).