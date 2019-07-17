Sponsored walk for Shakespeare Hospice

THE Shakespeare Hospice in Stratford-upon-Avon and Welcombe Hills School Sixth Form have worked together on a community project which culminated in a sponsored walk recently.

Ann-Marie Blackmore sixth form teacher at Welcombe Hills School said: “We wanted the students to be involved with a project where they could give something back to the community, while learning some new skills at the same time. We have supported the Shakespeare Hospice in the past and were really excited about working in partnership with them again.”

Previously a group of four students from the sixth form did work experience for three consecutive weeks at the Shakespeare Hospice Furniture and Homeware Store at Avenue Farm.

While there, they learnt how to sort through donated stock and how to price and display items for sale. They brought lots of energy and enthusiasm to the shop and were extremely helpful.

Helen Smith, youth and community co-ordinator at the hospice said: “We do a lot of work with different schools in the local area, offering work experience and volunteering opportunities as well as supporting schools in their fundraising endeavors for us. It has been a wonderful experience working with the students; they have been so positive and enthusiastic and did their sponsored walk on a very hot day!”

The sponsored walk, which took staff and students on a one and a half mile circuit around the Bishopton area, raised over £200 for the hospice.