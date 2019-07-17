Wreh goal seals win for below-par Town

FOOTBALL

Stratford Town 1-0 Worcester City

Pre-season friendly

Report by Rod Abrahams

A LATE goal by Chris Wreh won the game after a below-par, lacklustre performance from Stratford on Tuesday night against Worcester.

Town were give a stern test by a lively City outfit who over the 90 minutes were the better side, as the Blues failed to build on the good performance against Cheltenham Town last weekend.

Worcester had a good chance in the third minute when Aaron Birch drilled a low shot goal wards from a Tyreece Ruddock cross but it was blocked by a Town defender.

A City defender sliced a low cross over his own bar in the 39th minute, and Nabil Shariff headed wide from a corner, and Lewis Wilson had a strike saved by the keeper’s legs, and just failed to get a touch to a cross from Shariff with the goal at his mercy, in the last minute of the half.

In the second period, Worcester were still the better side.

A shot from the lively Ruddock was saved by the legs of Town stopper Sam Lomax on 50 minutes, and Chris Withington curled an effort just wide of the far post.

A Demetri Brown shot was on target but hit a Town defender and went narrowly wide, and the visitors’ best chance came on the hour mark, when a cross from Luke English found Josh Willis six yards out but he put a free header wide.

In a late flourish from Stratford, Wreh broke two-on-one with Shariff but his cross failed to find the striker.

The only goal of the game came 11 minutes from time, when Joe Tumelty fired a low shot goalwards which was diverted into the net by Wreh from six yards out.

The latter then stuck a volley just over from a James Hancock free-kick with ten minutes left.

Stratford will have to improve for the next game against Aston Villa at the Arden Garages Stadium on Saturday.