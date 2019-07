A DREAM has come true for Ollie Packman from Alcester who recently became Britain’s youngest glider pilot to fly solo on his 14th birthday.

The Alcester Academy pupil said: “I was a bit nervous because I’d been thinking about flying solo for a long time but it was very special.”

To qualify for a solo gliding licence a glider pilot must successfully complete a strict syllabus set out by The British Gliding Association.

